Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $178.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.30.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,599. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.