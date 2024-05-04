Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXRH. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.30.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,640,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $170.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $8,748,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

