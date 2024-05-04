TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

TGTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 4,804,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

