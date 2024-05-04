The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allstate by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.18. 1,668,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.95. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

