The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $384.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s FY2024 earnings at $28.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CI. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.59. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.