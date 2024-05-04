The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $148.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.43.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Clorox Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.24. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.70%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

