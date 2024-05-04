The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $148.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.43.
Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clorox Stock Performance
NYSE:CLX opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.24. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.70%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.