The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $432.17 and last traded at $429.49. 458,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,355,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.65 and a 200-day moving average of $373.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

