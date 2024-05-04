The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $223.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.78.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Hershey Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HSY opened at $197.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.72. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $275.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

