The OLB Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 6th (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, May 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of OLB stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 75.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OLB Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.66% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

