The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $216.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

