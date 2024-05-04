Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of TRI opened at $164.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 37.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

