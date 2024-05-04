Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Thryv Trading Down 11.1 %

Thryv stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. Thryv has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.