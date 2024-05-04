Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Loop Capital

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 50.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

