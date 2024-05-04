TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

