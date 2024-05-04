TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.38.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on X

TMX Group Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:X opened at C$37.21 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$27.74 and a 52 week high of C$37.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.