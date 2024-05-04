TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$40.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.38.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

TMX Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$37.21 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$27.74 and a 1 year high of C$37.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.69. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.