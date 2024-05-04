Todd Asset Management LLC Has $16.74 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,843,582. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

