Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.66 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.07 and its 200 day moving average is $220.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.