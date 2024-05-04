Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,074 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of eBay worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 6,896,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

