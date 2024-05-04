Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 206,784 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.55. The stock had a trading volume of 319,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

