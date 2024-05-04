Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,187,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 63.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,770,000 after buying an additional 111,755 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at $14,916,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $12,225,000.

Baidu Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,455. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

