Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$77.50 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOU. Desjardins dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.38.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$64.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.02. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$53.45 and a 12-month high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 35.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.710507 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,258.00. Insiders have purchased 17,630 shares of company stock worth $1,067,135 over the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.