Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,938 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 747.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 140,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

