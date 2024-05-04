Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335 in the last 90 days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

