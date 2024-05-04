Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Raised to $33.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 628,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,005. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,333,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,645,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.