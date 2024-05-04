TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 33,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 69,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
TriStar Gold Stock Down 4.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.07.
TriStar Gold Company Profile
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
Featured Articles
