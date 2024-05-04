TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 33,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 69,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

TriStar Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.07.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.