trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.93.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 72,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,388. trivago has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 79.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 29.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 663,200 shares during the period. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

