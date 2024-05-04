Truist Financial Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $46.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

