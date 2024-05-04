Truist Financial Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $124.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.33.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 998,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,591. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 195.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,190,420 in the last 90 days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

