Truist Financial Increases Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $62.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.