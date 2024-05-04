Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $40.50

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $40.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of TFC opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

