TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $531.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,111.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

