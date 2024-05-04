TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.43 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

TTMI stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.09. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

