TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. 1,138,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.09. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 1.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,616,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 58.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 103.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 176,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 575,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 147,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.