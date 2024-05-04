Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,964. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

