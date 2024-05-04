Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $2,294,150.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $469.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $471.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

