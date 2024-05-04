Tyman (LON:TYMN) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 400 ($5.02) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.52) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

LON TYMN opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.80) on Friday. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 231.50 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($5.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 312.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.16. The company has a market capitalization of £745.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

