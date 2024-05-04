U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,242 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Organon & Co. worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 97.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.61. 3,217,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 259.73% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

