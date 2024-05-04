U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,709 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after buying an additional 1,649,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,962 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

