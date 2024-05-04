U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOFree Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 965,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.