U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 965,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

