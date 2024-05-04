U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 686.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Danaher by 32.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,273 shares of company stock worth $26,813,819 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.