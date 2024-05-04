U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2,147.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,078 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. 7,102,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

