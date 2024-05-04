U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $20.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $734.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $761.06 and a 200 day moving average of $671.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

