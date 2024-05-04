U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,135 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 2,235,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,855. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.