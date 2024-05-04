Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at KeyCorp

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 3,323,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Udemy has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

