Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.90.

Get Udemy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDMY

Udemy Stock Up 2.4 %

UDMY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,696. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,386,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.