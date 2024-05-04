UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 1,064,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,476,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.55 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 10,718.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 42,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

