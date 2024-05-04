United Therapeutics’ (UTHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.78.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.40. 779,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.40. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $262.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 23.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 125.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

