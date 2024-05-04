Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Uniti Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 113.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,065,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.40. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

