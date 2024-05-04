Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

